Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

