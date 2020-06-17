Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

