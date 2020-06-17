AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 1,329,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,278,932. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

