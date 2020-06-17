Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874,960 shares during the period. Avaya comprises 7.5% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avaya were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7,424.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 1,706,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

