Barings LLC Acquires 19,918 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 528,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 6,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,626,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 1,615,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,627,546. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

