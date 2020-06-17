Barings LLC Acquires 3,330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.19. 183,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

