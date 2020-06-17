Barings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Barings LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

HD stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.10. 289,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

