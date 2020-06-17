Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.