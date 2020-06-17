Barings LLC Has $11.38 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 274,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

