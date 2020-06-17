Barings LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.08% of SEA worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,992,000. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $191,286,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 277,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

