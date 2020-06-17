Barings LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,866,640. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.