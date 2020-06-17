Barings LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $54,695,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,721,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,042,920. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

