Barings LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

