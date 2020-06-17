Barings LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 696.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

