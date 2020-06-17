Barings LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

ADBE traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $411.72. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

