Barings LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 51.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,452.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The firm has a market cap of $991.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,389.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.