Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $11,570,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 122,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

