Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. 612,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardlytics by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit