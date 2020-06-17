Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. 612,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardlytics by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

