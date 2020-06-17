Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,488 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Jun 17th, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.32. 2,014,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

