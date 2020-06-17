CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 29,551 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,551 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.45. 8,343,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $567.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

