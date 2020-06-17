Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 19,699,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

