Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

