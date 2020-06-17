Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
