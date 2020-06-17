Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
