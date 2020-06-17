Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

