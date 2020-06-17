Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Declares — Dividend of $0.11

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cosan has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZZ. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.