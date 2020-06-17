Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $18.60 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,011 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $249.48. 88,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,605. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

