DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DEX)

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DEX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

