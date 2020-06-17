Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 472,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

