Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,180,351 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 16,144,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521,440. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

