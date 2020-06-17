Duquesne Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $110,077,681. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $405.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

