Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New $89.15 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,153,000. Paypal makes up about 3.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,805,000 after buying an additional 631,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 5,389,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $162.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

