Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 60,395 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,395 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for 0.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,570,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.61. 136,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $249.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,035 shares of company stock worth $32,295,602 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

