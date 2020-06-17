Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 85,400 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 105,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.40.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

