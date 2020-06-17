Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,975. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

