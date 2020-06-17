Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,056,450.00 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $4,305,747.60.

On Friday, May 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,813,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $1,363,450.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.