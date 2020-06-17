Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

