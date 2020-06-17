Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 15th

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 18,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

