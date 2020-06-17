E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,828 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of E*TRADE Financial worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

ETFC stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. 164,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

