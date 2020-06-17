Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of Exelon worth $1,006,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,117 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $110,698,000 after buying an additional 620,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

