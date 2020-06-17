Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,744 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 8.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $207,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,021,780. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $241.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

