FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

