FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,451.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,389.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,347.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $984.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

