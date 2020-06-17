FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.05. 374,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,336,402. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

