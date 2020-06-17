First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 600,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 670.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 384,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at $20,183,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.56. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

