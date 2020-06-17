Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FSLF)

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a dividend on Monday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Flying Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,218. Flying Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

