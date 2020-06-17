Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,942. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

