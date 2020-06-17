HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.32

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

