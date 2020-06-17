Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

Shares of HD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,830. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

