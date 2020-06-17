Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 967,159 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $240,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

HD stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.16. The company had a trading volume of 248,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

