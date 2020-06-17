Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

